All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 6220 Robinson #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
6220 Robinson #1
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

6220 Robinson #1

6220 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6220 Robinson Street, Overland Park, KS 66202
Crestview

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
{6220 #1} Ground Floor Condo + London Park + Near Plaza & I35 + All Kit Apps - This spacious, end unit, ground level condo boasts an open living space! The living room, dining room and kitchen feature recently tiled floors and tons of light. Patio space located right off the huge living room. The kitchen features all matching black appliances and lots of counter & cabinet space. The bedroom is very large and can easily fit a king sized bedroom set. High-end luxurious carpet in the master and 2 walk in closets! The bathroom is also nicely updated with tile floors and beautiful new vanity.

No w/d in unit, facilities located in the basement of unit's building.

Unit is GOOGLE FIBER ready!

London Park community amenities include: 1 uncovered parking space, trash pickup, water, pool access, extra storage

Living Room 16X14
Master Bedroom 12X12
Dining Room 8X8

(RLNE2590700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Robinson #1 have any available units?
6220 Robinson #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6220 Robinson #1 have?
Some of 6220 Robinson #1's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6220 Robinson #1 currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Robinson #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Robinson #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6220 Robinson #1 is pet friendly.
Does 6220 Robinson #1 offer parking?
Yes, 6220 Robinson #1 offers parking.
Does 6220 Robinson #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 Robinson #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Robinson #1 have a pool?
Yes, 6220 Robinson #1 has a pool.
Does 6220 Robinson #1 have accessible units?
No, 6220 Robinson #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Robinson #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6220 Robinson #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66209
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City