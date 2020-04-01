6220 Robinson #1

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

{6220 #1} Ground Floor Condo + London Park + Near Plaza & I35 + All Kit Apps - This spacious, end unit, ground level condo boasts an open living space! The living room, dining room and kitchen feature recently tiled floors and tons of light. Patio space located right off the huge living room. The kitchen features all matching black appliances and lots of counter & cabinet space. The bedroom is very large and can easily fit a king sized bedroom set. High-end luxurious carpet in the master and 2 walk in closets! The bathroom is also nicely updated with tile floors and beautiful new vanity.



No w/d in unit, facilities located in the basement of unit's building.



Unit is GOOGLE FIBER ready!



London Park community amenities include: 1 uncovered parking space, trash pickup, water, pool access, extra storage



Living Room 16X14

Master Bedroom 12X12

Dining Room 8X8



(RLNE2590700)