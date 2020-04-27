All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

6209 W. 126th St.

6209 West 126th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6209 West 126th Street, Overland Park, KS 66209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Now Available! - An Updated Villa in Windemere Place. All Stucco Exterior Great room w/ Vaulted ceiling & Fireplace formal dining. Updated kitchen & breakfast area has Hardwood floors, granite counters w/tiled back-splash. Kitchen has new cook top & dishwasher. Over-sized Master w/ walk-in closet has spacious Bath w/ Whirlpool tub, Shower, Double vanities Finished basement has large family room, full bath and a non-conforming 4th bedroom. East exposure deck backs to Green-space with mature trees. New Furnace and Air Conditioner!
Very close proximity to walking / bike trail, shopping, golf course, Sprint Campus and St. Luke's Hospital.
Blue Valley Schools!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3817060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 W. 126th St. have any available units?
6209 W. 126th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6209 W. 126th St. have?
Some of 6209 W. 126th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 W. 126th St. currently offering any rent specials?
6209 W. 126th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 W. 126th St. pet-friendly?
No, 6209 W. 126th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 6209 W. 126th St. offer parking?
No, 6209 W. 126th St. does not offer parking.
Does 6209 W. 126th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 W. 126th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 W. 126th St. have a pool?
Yes, 6209 W. 126th St. has a pool.
Does 6209 W. 126th St. have accessible units?
No, 6209 W. 126th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 W. 126th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6209 W. 126th St. has units with dishwashers.

