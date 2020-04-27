6209 W. 126th St.

Amenities

4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Now Available! - An Updated Villa in Windemere Place. All Stucco Exterior Great room w/ Vaulted ceiling & Fireplace formal dining. Updated kitchen & breakfast area has Hardwood floors, granite counters w/tiled back-splash. Kitchen has new cook top & dishwasher. Over-sized Master w/ walk-in closet has spacious Bath w/ Whirlpool tub, Shower, Double vanities Finished basement has large family room, full bath and a non-conforming 4th bedroom. East exposure deck backs to Green-space with mature trees. New Furnace and Air Conditioner!

Very close proximity to walking / bike trail, shopping, golf course, Sprint Campus and St. Luke's Hospital.

Blue Valley Schools!



No Pets Allowed



