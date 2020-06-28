All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 6106 West 75th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
6106 West 75th Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:25 PM

6106 West 75th Street

6106 West 75th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6106 West 75th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Prairie View

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1221890?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Cute and affordable 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home located in Prairie Village!! Convenient location from downtown KC/Plaza right in the heart of North Johnson County. Large, over-sized, window in living room makes excellent natural lighting. Built in storage cabinets and drawers found in main hallway add charm to this home. Tile flooring in kitchen and laundry room area. Washer and dryer hookups located in large room, adjacent to garage. Screened outdoor patio area that has a roof, perfect for spring or summer occasions. Parking options in drive way or 1-car garage or behind the house. Don't miss this one!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 West 75th Street have any available units?
6106 West 75th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6106 West 75th Street have?
Some of 6106 West 75th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6106 West 75th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6106 West 75th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6106 West 75th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6106 West 75th Street offers parking.
Does 6106 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 West 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 6106 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6106 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 6106 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6106 West 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66213
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66211

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City