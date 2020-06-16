6000 Metcalf Lane

Amenities

This property features 3 sets of complementary laundry, storage locker, complimentary WIFI with unit specific login and password. Building has security cameras monitoring the parking lot and inside the buildings common areas. Tenant pays for gas and electric. This unit has brand new HVAC, water heater, 4 piece stainless steel appliances. 42" shaker cabinets with soft close hinges. Quartz counter with modern square cut sink. All new flooring, doors, light fixtures, and gutted bathroom with Ikea vanity and fixtures. Property is ready for immediate occupancy. Pets are allowed. Check out the laundry and storage in the basement when touring the property.

Gross Income must equal to three times the monthly rent.



For more information about how to apply and our leasing polices please visit the links below.



https://stalwartmgmt.com/application-process/



https://stalwartmgmt.com/leasing-policy/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.