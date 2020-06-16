All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:43 PM

6000 Metcalf Lane

6000 Metcalf Lane · (913) 204-0423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6000 Metcalf Lane, Overland Park, KS 66202
Crestview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This property features 3 sets of complementary laundry, storage locker, complimentary WIFI with unit specific login and password. Building has security cameras monitoring the parking lot and inside the buildings common areas. Tenant pays for gas and electric. This unit has brand new HVAC, water heater, 4 piece stainless steel appliances. 42" shaker cabinets with soft close hinges. Quartz counter with modern square cut sink. All new flooring, doors, light fixtures, and gutted bathroom with Ikea vanity and fixtures. Property is ready for immediate occupancy. Pets are allowed. Check out the laundry and storage in the basement when touring the property.
Gross Income must equal to three times the monthly rent.

For more information about how to apply and our leasing polices please visit the links below.

https://stalwartmgmt.com/application-process/

https://stalwartmgmt.com/leasing-policy/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Metcalf Lane have any available units?
6000 Metcalf Lane has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 Metcalf Lane have?
Some of 6000 Metcalf Lane's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 Metcalf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Metcalf Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Metcalf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Metcalf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Metcalf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Metcalf Lane does offer parking.
Does 6000 Metcalf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Metcalf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Metcalf Lane have a pool?
No, 6000 Metcalf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Metcalf Lane have accessible units?
No, 6000 Metcalf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Metcalf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 Metcalf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
