5760 W 97th St

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

- Lovely 2+/2.5 Brick Townhome MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED - 3 story Brick Townhome, end unit, on NE corner of 97th and Outlook - 1500 sq ft w/ finished basement! - 2 bedrooms upstairs (back bedroom has balcony overlooking patio and courtyard) w/ hall closet and full bath - Eat-in kitchen w/ solid surface countertops, tile, all stainless appliances, and instant hot water - Fully finished basement w/ full bath (w/ shower); finished laundry room w/ washer, dryer, sink & cabinets; and separate storage closets - Luxury remodel: elegant paint (all new!), all hardwoods and tile - High efficiency HVAC (low electric bill!) and large capacity hot water heater (New!) - 2 assigned parking spaces (1 carport, 1 open) - Private enclosed patio off of kitchen - Pool and clubhouse available for use - Great location, close to shops, near I-435 exit $1400/mo rent includes all exterior maintenance, dues, water, trash, AND GAS (home has gas heat and hot water) Contact Christine at 913-669-4532 for showings!