Overland Park, KS
5760 W 97th St
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:49 PM

5760 W 97th St

5760 West 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5760 West 97th Street, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
- Lovely 2+/2.5 Brick Townhome MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED - 3 story Brick Townhome, end unit, on NE corner of 97th and Outlook - 1500 sq ft w/ finished basement! - 2 bedrooms upstairs (back bedroom has balcony overlooking patio and courtyard) w/ hall closet and full bath - Eat-in kitchen w/ solid surface countertops, tile, all stainless appliances, and instant hot water - Fully finished basement w/ full bath (w/ shower); finished laundry room w/ washer, dryer, sink & cabinets; and separate storage closets - Luxury remodel: elegant paint (all new!), all hardwoods and tile - High efficiency HVAC (low electric bill!) and large capacity hot water heater (New!) - 2 assigned parking spaces (1 carport, 1 open) - Private enclosed patio off of kitchen - Pool and clubhouse available for use - Great location, close to shops, near I-435 exit $1400/mo rent includes all exterior maintenance, dues, water, trash, AND GAS (home has gas heat and hot water) Contact Christine at 913-669-4532 for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5760 W 97th St have any available units?
5760 W 97th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5760 W 97th St have?
Some of 5760 W 97th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5760 W 97th St currently offering any rent specials?
5760 W 97th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5760 W 97th St pet-friendly?
No, 5760 W 97th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 5760 W 97th St offer parking?
Yes, 5760 W 97th St offers parking.
Does 5760 W 97th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5760 W 97th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5760 W 97th St have a pool?
Yes, 5760 W 97th St has a pool.
Does 5760 W 97th St have accessible units?
No, 5760 W 97th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5760 W 97th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5760 W 97th St does not have units with dishwashers.

