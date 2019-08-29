All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 5540 W 97th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
5540 W 97th St
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:50 PM

5540 W 97th St

5540 West 97th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5540 West 97th Street, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
pet friendly
Available 11/15! Private corner unit, only one neighbor! Another wonderful rental from Kate Howard and the team at Renter's Warehouse! 2 bed/ 1.5 bath townhome in the heart of Overland Park! MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED! Meticulously maintained with a finished basement and storage area, perfect for a home office. All appliances and washer/dryer included! 2 bedrooms upstairs (back bedroom has balcony overlooking patio and courtyard) w/ hall closet and full bath. Fenced in patio on main level, perfect space for enjoying this fall weather! One designated parking space in front of property and one covered parking spot included. Pool and clubhouse available for use - Great location, close to shops, near I-435 exit $1350/mo rent includes all exterior maintenance, dues, water, trash, and gas. No smoking, pets negotiable with one time nonrefundable pet deposit! Security deposit is one month's rent + fees. Applications can be found at www.renterswarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 W 97th St have any available units?
5540 W 97th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5540 W 97th St have?
Some of 5540 W 97th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5540 W 97th St currently offering any rent specials?
5540 W 97th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 W 97th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5540 W 97th St is pet friendly.
Does 5540 W 97th St offer parking?
Yes, 5540 W 97th St offers parking.
Does 5540 W 97th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5540 W 97th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 W 97th St have a pool?
Yes, 5540 W 97th St has a pool.
Does 5540 W 97th St have accessible units?
No, 5540 W 97th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 W 97th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5540 W 97th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66209
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway
Overland Park, KS 66207
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City