5540 W 97th St

Available 11/15! Private corner unit, only one neighbor! Another wonderful rental from Kate Howard and the team at Renter's Warehouse! 2 bed/ 1.5 bath townhome in the heart of Overland Park! MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED! Meticulously maintained with a finished basement and storage area, perfect for a home office. All appliances and washer/dryer included! 2 bedrooms upstairs (back bedroom has balcony overlooking patio and courtyard) w/ hall closet and full bath. Fenced in patio on main level, perfect space for enjoying this fall weather! One designated parking space in front of property and one covered parking spot included. Pool and clubhouse available for use - Great location, close to shops, near I-435 exit $1350/mo rent includes all exterior maintenance, dues, water, trash, and gas. No smoking, pets negotiable with one time nonrefundable pet deposit! Security deposit is one month's rent + fees. Applications can be found at www.renterswarehouse.com