Overland Park, KS
5442 West 131st Terrace
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:24 PM

5442 West 131st Terrace

5442 West 131st Terrace · No Longer Available
Overland Park
Location

5442 West 131st Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66209
Wynnewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
GORGEOUS Leawood home for Lease! Hardwood floors and beautiful kitchen with hug island and butler's pantry. High ceilings in great room w/custom beams. 1st floor master with beautiful bath walk-in shower, garden tub, tile floors. Gigantic wet bar is great for entertaining.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5442 West 131st Terrace have any available units?
5442 West 131st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5442 West 131st Terrace have?
Some of 5442 West 131st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5442 West 131st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5442 West 131st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5442 West 131st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5442 West 131st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5442 West 131st Terrace offer parking?
No, 5442 West 131st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5442 West 131st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5442 West 131st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5442 West 131st Terrace have a pool?
No, 5442 West 131st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5442 West 131st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5442 West 131st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5442 West 131st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5442 West 131st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

