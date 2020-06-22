5113 West 163rd Street

Amenities
Another great listing from James and Renters Warehouse! This home is located in the Wilderness Community, 4 bed 3.5 bath with spacious layout. On the main level you have an open concept with living, dining, kitchen, laundry and a half bath. Upstairs you have all 4 bedrooms. The master is very spacious with a bonus sitting area, master bath attached with soaking tub, standing shower and large walk in closet. Bedroom 2 has a bathroom attached and beds 3/4 have a Jack and Jill access to their own private bathroom as well. Basement is unfinished with access to walk out to the back yard. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. 1 Dog is negotiable with a refundable deposit and $100 increase in the monthly rent. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to join this lovely community. To schedule a showing call James at 816-266-4933.