Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
5113 West 163rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5113 West 163rd Street

5113 West 163rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5113 West 163rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66085
The Wilderness

Amenities

dogs allowed
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another great listing from James and Renters Warehouse! This home is located in the Wilderness Community, 4 bed 3.5 bath with spacious layout. On the main level you have an open concept with living, dining, kitchen, laundry and a half bath. Upstairs you have all 4 bedrooms. The master is very spacious with a bonus sitting area, master bath attached with soaking tub, standing shower and large walk in closet. Bedroom 2 has a bathroom attached and beds 3/4 have a Jack and Jill access to their own private bathroom as well. Basement is unfinished with access to walk out to the back yard. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. 1 Dog is negotiable with a refundable deposit and $100 increase in the monthly rent. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to join this lovely community. To schedule a showing call James at 816-266-4933.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 West 163rd Street have any available units?
5113 West 163rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5113 West 163rd Street have?
Some of 5113 West 163rd Street's amenities include dogs allowed, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 West 163rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5113 West 163rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 West 163rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 West 163rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 5113 West 163rd Street offer parking?
No, 5113 West 163rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 5113 West 163rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 West 163rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 West 163rd Street have a pool?
No, 5113 West 163rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5113 West 163rd Street have accessible units?
No, 5113 West 163rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 West 163rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5113 West 163rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
