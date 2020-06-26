4802 West 159th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse fire pit gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

If upscale living is what you're seeking, you will surely find it here!



Let's begin with the stylish kitchen, complete with beautiful countertops, cabinetry, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens up to a lovely dining and living area complete with a stunning fireplace and lots of bright natural light.



The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and plush carpeting. This property comes complete with community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, theatre, basketball courts, fire pit and walking trail throughout this stunning community. This is a gorgeous property and one that is sure to go fast!



*Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.