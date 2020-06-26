All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 4802 West 159th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
4802 West 159th Terrace
Last updated October 28 2019 at 8:16 PM

4802 West 159th Terrace

4802 West 159th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4802 West 159th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66085
The Wilderness

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
If upscale living is what you're seeking, you will surely find it here!

Let's begin with the stylish kitchen, complete with beautiful countertops, cabinetry, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens up to a lovely dining and living area complete with a stunning fireplace and lots of bright natural light.

The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and plush carpeting. This property comes complete with community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, theatre, basketball courts, fire pit and walking trail throughout this stunning community. This is a gorgeous property and one that is sure to go fast!

*Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 West 159th Terrace have any available units?
4802 West 159th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 West 159th Terrace have?
Some of 4802 West 159th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 West 159th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4802 West 159th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 West 159th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4802 West 159th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4802 West 159th Terrace offer parking?
No, 4802 West 159th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4802 West 159th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4802 West 159th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 West 159th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 4802 West 159th Terrace has a pool.
Does 4802 West 159th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4802 West 159th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 West 159th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4802 West 159th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane
Overland Park, KS 66212
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter
Overland Park, KS 66212
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City