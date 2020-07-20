All apartments in Overland Park
Location

15761 Horton Street, Overland Park, KS 66223
Blue Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
{15761} Huge 4 Bedroom Home + Cul De Sac + Blue Valley Schools + Fenced Yard - Open and bright, this two story home has been completely renovated!

Kitchen features granite counters, refinished cabinets and newer appliances. Island/ bar great for entertaining! Eat in kitchen with access to back yard. Spacious living room with fireplace and built in bookcase!

Large master bedroom with updated en suite bathroom featuring duel vanity and separate tub/ shower. Walk in closet!

Unfinished basement with tons of storage space. Large, fenced backyard.

Family Room 19X15
Dining Room 13X12
Kitchen 17X12
Master Bed 14X13
Bed Two 11X10
Bed Three 11X10
Bed Four 11X10

Stanley Elementary
Prairie Star Middle
Blue Valley High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4181792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15761 Horton Street have any available units?
15761 Horton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15761 Horton Street have?
Some of 15761 Horton Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15761 Horton Street currently offering any rent specials?
15761 Horton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15761 Horton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15761 Horton Street is pet friendly.
Does 15761 Horton Street offer parking?
No, 15761 Horton Street does not offer parking.
Does 15761 Horton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15761 Horton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15761 Horton Street have a pool?
No, 15761 Horton Street does not have a pool.
Does 15761 Horton Street have accessible units?
No, 15761 Horton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15761 Horton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15761 Horton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
