15761 Horton Street

Amenities
{15761} Huge 4 Bedroom Home + Cul De Sac + Blue Valley Schools + Fenced Yard - Open and bright, this two story home has been completely renovated!
Kitchen features granite counters, refinished cabinets and newer appliances. Island/ bar great for entertaining! Eat in kitchen with access to back yard. Spacious living room with fireplace and built in bookcase!
Large master bedroom with updated en suite bathroom featuring duel vanity and separate tub/ shower. Walk in closet!
Unfinished basement with tons of storage space. Large, fenced backyard.
Family Room 19X15
Dining Room 13X12
Kitchen 17X12
Master Bed 14X13
Bed Two 11X10
Bed Three 11X10
Bed Four 11X10
Stanley Elementary
Prairie Star Middle
Blue Valley High
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4181792)