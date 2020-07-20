15761 Horton Street

Amenities

{15761} Huge 4 Bedroom Home + Cul De Sac + Blue Valley Schools + Fenced Yard - Open and bright, this two story home has been completely renovated!



Kitchen features granite counters, refinished cabinets and newer appliances. Island/ bar great for entertaining! Eat in kitchen with access to back yard. Spacious living room with fireplace and built in bookcase!



Large master bedroom with updated en suite bathroom featuring duel vanity and separate tub/ shower. Walk in closet!



Unfinished basement with tons of storage space. Large, fenced backyard.



Family Room 19X15

Dining Room 13X12

Kitchen 17X12

Master Bed 14X13

Bed Two 11X10

Bed Three 11X10

Bed Four 11X10



Stanley Elementary

Prairie Star Middle

Blue Valley High



No Cats Allowed



