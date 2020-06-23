Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*READY FOR MOVE IN - SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



*Brand New Carpet, Paint & Vinyl!



*Blue Valley School District



*MOVE IN SPECIAL

$500 off one month?s rent with approved application, paid security deposit and signed 12-month lease BY February 14th. Applies to 14919 Riggs St only. $500 off will be credited to 2nd full month rent.



*Sweetheart of Deal - Limited Time Only:

Receive a $500 gift card OR $500 towards the Break-the-Lease fee at your current property management company (only one option may be selected, not combinable) with an approved application, paid security deposit and signed 12-month lease BY February 14th. Please contact our Leasing team directly for more details. Applies to 14919 Riggs St only.



The Riggs Duplexes are located off 151st St & Metcalf in Overland Park. Easy access to US-69 Highway.



?These highly desirable duplexes are located on a gorgeous cul-de-sac lot!



The first floor features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Perfect for those chilly Winter evenings in Kansas! Also located on the first floor is the dining room, kitchen, utility room, half bath and access to the full unfinished basement.



Upper Level includes Master bedroom, master bath, both secondary bedrooms and hall bath. Also includes a large back yard with concrete patio!



Blue Valley School District



Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.



