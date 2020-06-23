All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14919 Riggs St

14919 Riggs Street · No Longer Available
Location

14919 Riggs Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4cca8ef0ba ----
*READY FOR MOVE IN - SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

*Brand New Carpet, Paint & Vinyl!

*Blue Valley School District

*MOVE IN SPECIAL
$500 off one month?s rent with approved application, paid security deposit and signed 12-month lease BY February 14th. Applies to 14919 Riggs St only. $500 off will be credited to 2nd full month rent.

*Sweetheart of Deal - Limited Time Only:
Receive a $500 gift card OR $500 towards the Break-the-Lease fee at your current property management company (only one option may be selected, not combinable) with an approved application, paid security deposit and signed 12-month lease BY February 14th. Please contact our Leasing team directly for more details. Applies to 14919 Riggs St only.

The Riggs Duplexes are located off 151st St & Metcalf in Overland Park. Easy access to US-69 Highway.

?These highly desirable duplexes are located on a gorgeous cul-de-sac lot!

The first floor features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Perfect for those chilly Winter evenings in Kansas! Also located on the first floor is the dining room, kitchen, utility room, half bath and access to the full unfinished basement.

Upper Level includes Master bedroom, master bath, both secondary bedrooms and hall bath. Also includes a large back yard with concrete patio!

Blue Valley School District

Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.

For more information or to fill out an application please visit our website:
https://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/riggs-duplexes2.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14919 Riggs St have any available units?
14919 Riggs St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 14919 Riggs St have?
Some of 14919 Riggs St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14919 Riggs St currently offering any rent specials?
14919 Riggs St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14919 Riggs St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14919 Riggs St is pet friendly.
Does 14919 Riggs St offer parking?
No, 14919 Riggs St does not offer parking.
Does 14919 Riggs St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14919 Riggs St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14919 Riggs St have a pool?
No, 14919 Riggs St does not have a pool.
Does 14919 Riggs St have accessible units?
No, 14919 Riggs St does not have accessible units.
Does 14919 Riggs St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14919 Riggs St does not have units with dishwashers.
