Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace media room range

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities parking garage media room pet friendly

14513 Floyd St Available 10/01/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom home in Blue Valley Schools - Large 4 bedroom home in Blue Valley School district. This home has it all, 3 car garage with Electric Car 220volt charging outlet, Luxury 6 burner gas stove in large open kitchen, open floor plan and fully finished basement with media room and Large office/craft room. Nest thermostat installed, Large master with Fireplace. Total 3 Fireplaces in the home.



Elementary - Lakewood

Midlle School- Lakewood

High School - Blue Valley West



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4642139)