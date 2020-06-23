Amenities
14513 Floyd St Available 10/01/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom home in Blue Valley Schools - Large 4 bedroom home in Blue Valley School district. This home has it all, 3 car garage with Electric Car 220volt charging outlet, Luxury 6 burner gas stove in large open kitchen, open floor plan and fully finished basement with media room and Large office/craft room. Nest thermostat installed, Large master with Fireplace. Total 3 Fireplaces in the home.
Elementary - Lakewood
Midlle School- Lakewood
High School - Blue Valley West
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4642139)