Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

14116 Parkhill Lane Available 06/07/19 {14116} Completely Remodeled Four Bedroom Home + Cul de Sac + Gorgeous Wood Floors + BVW Schools - Exquisite Remodel!



Main level features dark hardwoods and new carpeting. There is a gas fireplace in the living room, large dining room and open kitchen with beautiful new granite counter tops.



Large, tiered deck off the kitchen is great for entertaining and fenced in yard! Laundry room located on the first floor, tenant will need to supply washer and dryer.



Spacious bedrooms upstairs with all new carpeting. Master bathroom has all new tile, corner tub, standing shower and double vanity!



Basement is finished with a full bathroom and tons of natural light. Perfect for an extra living space. Also lots of storage space and built in shelving in the basement. Two cedar closets!



Close to great walking and biking trails.



Elementary School: Liberty View

Middle School: Pleasant Ridge

High School: Blue Valley West



Room Sizes:

LIVING ROOM 13X18 Carpet

DINING ROOM 11X15 Carpet



KITCHEN 14X16 Wood

MBR 15X19 Carpet



BR2 10X15 Carpet

BR3 11X11 Carpet



BR4 17X16 Carpet

FAM 14X24 Carpet



BRK 11X13 Wood

SIT 8X11 Carpet



(RLNE2108184)