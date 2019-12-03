All apartments in Overland Park
14116 Parkhill Lane
14116 Parkhill Lane

14116 Parkhill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14116 Parkhill Lane, Overland Park, KS 66221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
14116 Parkhill Lane Available 06/07/19 {14116} Completely Remodeled Four Bedroom Home + Cul de Sac + Gorgeous Wood Floors + BVW Schools - Exquisite Remodel!

Main level features dark hardwoods and new carpeting. There is a gas fireplace in the living room, large dining room and open kitchen with beautiful new granite counter tops.

Large, tiered deck off the kitchen is great for entertaining and fenced in yard! Laundry room located on the first floor, tenant will need to supply washer and dryer.

Spacious bedrooms upstairs with all new carpeting. Master bathroom has all new tile, corner tub, standing shower and double vanity!

Basement is finished with a full bathroom and tons of natural light. Perfect for an extra living space. Also lots of storage space and built in shelving in the basement. Two cedar closets!

Close to great walking and biking trails.

Elementary School: Liberty View
Middle School: Pleasant Ridge
High School: Blue Valley West

Room Sizes:
LIVING ROOM 13X18 Carpet
DINING ROOM 11X15 Carpet

KITCHEN 14X16 Wood
MBR 15X19 Carpet

BR2 10X15 Carpet
BR3 11X11 Carpet

BR4 17X16 Carpet
FAM 14X24 Carpet

BRK 11X13 Wood
SIT 8X11 Carpet

(RLNE2108184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14116 Parkhill Lane have any available units?
14116 Parkhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 14116 Parkhill Lane have?
Some of 14116 Parkhill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14116 Parkhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14116 Parkhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14116 Parkhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14116 Parkhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 14116 Parkhill Lane offer parking?
No, 14116 Parkhill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14116 Parkhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14116 Parkhill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14116 Parkhill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14116 Parkhill Lane has a pool.
Does 14116 Parkhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 14116 Parkhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14116 Parkhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14116 Parkhill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
