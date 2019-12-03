Amenities
14116 Parkhill Lane Available 06/07/19 {14116} Completely Remodeled Four Bedroom Home + Cul de Sac + Gorgeous Wood Floors + BVW Schools - Exquisite Remodel!
Main level features dark hardwoods and new carpeting. There is a gas fireplace in the living room, large dining room and open kitchen with beautiful new granite counter tops.
Large, tiered deck off the kitchen is great for entertaining and fenced in yard! Laundry room located on the first floor, tenant will need to supply washer and dryer.
Spacious bedrooms upstairs with all new carpeting. Master bathroom has all new tile, corner tub, standing shower and double vanity!
Basement is finished with a full bathroom and tons of natural light. Perfect for an extra living space. Also lots of storage space and built in shelving in the basement. Two cedar closets!
Close to great walking and biking trails.
Elementary School: Liberty View
Middle School: Pleasant Ridge
High School: Blue Valley West
Room Sizes:
LIVING ROOM 13X18 Carpet
DINING ROOM 11X15 Carpet
KITCHEN 14X16 Wood
MBR 15X19 Carpet
BR2 10X15 Carpet
BR3 11X11 Carpet
BR4 17X16 Carpet
FAM 14X24 Carpet
BRK 11X13 Wood
SIT 8X11 Carpet
(RLNE2108184)