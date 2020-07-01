Amenities
13000 W. 128th St. Available 05/01/20 {13000} Backs to Golf Course + Cul-de-sac lot + 3 Car Side Entry Garage + Oversized Bedrooms! - FABULOUS Golf Course views located on 1/2 Acre (+), Cul-de-sac Lot in Desired Nottingham By The Green Backing to Overland Park Golf Course. Grand 2-Story Koehler Built Home Features a large Master Suite with Sitting Room, see-thru Fireplace, Double Vanity with new granite countertops, Whirlpool Tub with updated surrounding tile, Walk-in closet with additional attic storage. The oversized Secondary Bedrooms all have Walk-in Closets & their own private vanity. All 2nd-floor bathrooms have been updated with new granite countertops & tile flooring. This home is PERFECT for the Entertainer..with a large, East Facing Deck, Enclosed Porch, Finished Walkout Basement with Wet Bar, Exercise Room, Full Bath and Storage Room with shelving. Additional features included a Stamped Concrete Patio, Study with Built-ins, Grand Stairway + Back Stairway, Surround Sound on all Levels & Outside, Large Laundry off Mud Room, Silent floor System, Plumbed for Central Vac and Oversized 3 Car Garage.
Short term option available!
Olathe School District
Elementary: Regency Place
Middle: California Trail
High School: Olathe East
MBR: 29 X 19
BR 2: 16 X 18
BR 3: 13 X 16
BR 4: 13 X 14
Office: 12 X 15
Hearth: 20 X 22
Living Rm: 21 X 15
No Cats Allowed
