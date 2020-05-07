All apartments in Overland Park
12159 Hayes Street - 1
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:13 PM

12159 Hayes Street - 1

12159 Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Location

12159 Hayes Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Overland Park Townhome for rent in Bedford Court of Nottingham.
Blue Valley Schools!
Enjoy two bedroom with two full bathrooms!
Ground floor entrance Condo has washer/dryer so no lugging heavy laundry!
Kitchen comes fully stocked with dishwasher, microwave, oven/range and refrigerator!
Enjoy those perfect weather days on your patio!
Tuck your vehicle safely away in your single car garage plus additional parking!
Good news, fabulous weather is on it's way and Bedford Court has a pool and a clubhouse!
$1250 per month plus utilities.
No pets, no smoking please.
1 mo security deposit required.

*Condo HOA rules apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12159 Hayes Street - 1 have any available units?
12159 Hayes Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12159 Hayes Street - 1 have?
Some of 12159 Hayes Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12159 Hayes Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12159 Hayes Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12159 Hayes Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12159 Hayes Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 12159 Hayes Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12159 Hayes Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 12159 Hayes Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12159 Hayes Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12159 Hayes Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 12159 Hayes Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 12159 Hayes Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12159 Hayes Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12159 Hayes Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12159 Hayes Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
