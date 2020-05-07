12159 Hayes Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Fantastic Overland Park Townhome for rent in Bedford Court of Nottingham.

Blue Valley Schools!

Enjoy two bedroom with two full bathrooms!

Ground floor entrance Condo has washer/dryer so no lugging heavy laundry!

Kitchen comes fully stocked with dishwasher, microwave, oven/range and refrigerator!

Enjoy those perfect weather days on your patio!

Tuck your vehicle safely away in your single car garage plus additional parking!

Good news, fabulous weather is on it's way and Bedford Court has a pool and a clubhouse!

$1250 per month plus utilities.

No pets, no smoking please.

1 mo security deposit required.



*Condo HOA rules apply