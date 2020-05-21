11126 Nieman Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Another great listing from Trevor, and Renters Warehouse! Great place to live in Overland Park! This home is located at College Blvd and Nieman Rd just off of 69 Hwy. MUST SEE! Very large and spacious with tons of closet space! (6 closets including a walk-in) This home is Available Now! 2 Bed / 2 Bath - Top Floor unit with two levels of living. The entry is located on the second floor. Beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceilings upon entry, Patio off dining area, Upgraded kitchen appliances. First Floor: 12x12 Bedroom with 1 large closet and 1 full bath. There is also full size washer and dryer. Second Floor: 15x15 Master Bedroom with separate bath and 3 closets including a Walk-In. Tenant Qualifications: Monthly Income should be 3 times the rent or $3075. Security Deposit: 1 month's rent or $1025. Must have good rental history. Small Pets: 1 or 2 small pets with owner approval. Requires deposit. 700 or above Credit Scores. Please call or email today to schedule a showing!