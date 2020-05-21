All apartments in Overland Park
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
11126 Nieman Road
Last updated August 8 2019 at 1:30 PM

11126 Nieman Road

11126 Nieman Road · No Longer Available
Location

11126 Nieman Road, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Another great listing from Trevor, and Renters Warehouse! Great place to live in Overland Park! This home is located at College Blvd and Nieman Rd just off of 69 Hwy. MUST SEE! Very large and spacious with tons of closet space! (6 closets including a walk-in) This home is Available Now! 2 Bed / 2 Bath - Top Floor unit with two levels of living. The entry is located on the second floor. Beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceilings upon entry, Patio off dining area, Upgraded kitchen appliances. First Floor: 12x12 Bedroom with 1 large closet and 1 full bath. There is also full size washer and dryer. Second Floor: 15x15 Master Bedroom with separate bath and 3 closets including a Walk-In. Tenant Qualifications: Monthly Income should be 3 times the rent or $3075. Security Deposit: 1 month's rent or $1025. Must have good rental history. Small Pets: 1 or 2 small pets with owner approval. Requires deposit. 700 or above Credit Scores. Please call or email today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11126 Nieman Road have any available units?
11126 Nieman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11126 Nieman Road have?
Some of 11126 Nieman Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11126 Nieman Road currently offering any rent specials?
11126 Nieman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11126 Nieman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11126 Nieman Road is pet friendly.
Does 11126 Nieman Road offer parking?
No, 11126 Nieman Road does not offer parking.
Does 11126 Nieman Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11126 Nieman Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11126 Nieman Road have a pool?
Yes, 11126 Nieman Road has a pool.
Does 11126 Nieman Road have accessible units?
No, 11126 Nieman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11126 Nieman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11126 Nieman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
