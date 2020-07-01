10724 W 88th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom with Finished Basement - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom home with finished basement, 4th non-conforming bedroom in basement. All new energy efficient windows and it is updated with modern brush nickel finished fixtures and hardware throughout the home. The master bedroom bathroom is newly remodeled with lots of closet space and refinished master shower. Nice size fenced backyard and single car garage. Quiet neighborhood with elementary school across the street and a park next door. Great place to play and live. Quick access to 87th St., 69 hwy, 35 hwy & 435 hwy.



12 month Lease $1600/month

18 Month Lease $1550/month



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4281308)