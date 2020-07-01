All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 10724 W 88th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
10724 W 88th Terrace
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

10724 W 88th Terrace

10724 West 88th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10724 West 88th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66214

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom with Finished Basement - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom home with finished basement, 4th non-conforming bedroom in basement. All new energy efficient windows and it is updated with modern brush nickel finished fixtures and hardware throughout the home. The master bedroom bathroom is newly remodeled with lots of closet space and refinished master shower. Nice size fenced backyard and single car garage. Quiet neighborhood with elementary school across the street and a park next door. Great place to play and live. Quick access to 87th St., 69 hwy, 35 hwy & 435 hwy.

12 month Lease $1600/month
18 Month Lease $1550/month

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4281308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10724 W 88th Terrace have any available units?
10724 W 88th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10724 W 88th Terrace have?
Some of 10724 W 88th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10724 W 88th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10724 W 88th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10724 W 88th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10724 W 88th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10724 W 88th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10724 W 88th Terrace offers parking.
Does 10724 W 88th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10724 W 88th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10724 W 88th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10724 W 88th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10724 W 88th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10724 W 88th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10724 W 88th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10724 W 88th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane
Overland Park, KS 66085
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66209
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66210
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66213
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City