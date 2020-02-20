All apartments in Overland Park
10722 W 88th Terrace
10722 W 88th Terrace

10722 West 88th Terrace · No Longer Available
10722 West 88th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66214

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom with Finished Basement - Remodeled 3 Bedroom home with finished basement. Newer carpet, newer vinyl flooring, newer paint, newer counter tops with granite composite sink, and newer stainless steel appliances. It is updated with modern brush nickel finished fixtures and hardware throughout the home. The master bedroom bathroom is remodeled with a new double sink vanity, walk in closet and refinished master shower. Nice size fenced backyard and attached single car garage. Quiet neighborhood with elementary school across the street and a park next door. Great place to play and live. Quick access to 87th St., 69 hwy, 35 hwy & 435 hwy.

Lawn Mowing is provided at no cost

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4189731)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 10722 W 88th Terrace have any available units?
10722 W 88th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10722 W 88th Terrace have?
Some of 10722 W 88th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10722 W 88th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10722 W 88th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10722 W 88th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 10722 W 88th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 10722 W 88th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10722 W 88th Terrace offers parking.
Does 10722 W 88th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10722 W 88th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10722 W 88th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10722 W 88th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10722 W 88th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10722 W 88th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10722 W 88th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10722 W 88th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
