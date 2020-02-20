10722 W 88th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3 Bedroom with Finished Basement - Remodeled 3 Bedroom home with finished basement. Newer carpet, newer vinyl flooring, newer paint, newer counter tops with granite composite sink, and newer stainless steel appliances. It is updated with modern brush nickel finished fixtures and hardware throughout the home. The master bedroom bathroom is remodeled with a new double sink vanity, walk in closet and refinished master shower. Nice size fenced backyard and attached single car garage. Quiet neighborhood with elementary school across the street and a park next door. Great place to play and live. Quick access to 87th St., 69 hwy, 35 hwy & 435 hwy.



Lawn Mowing is provided at no cost



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4189731)