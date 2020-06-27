10707 W 171st Terrace

Amenities

{10707} Terrybrook Farms + One Year Old Home + Spacious Floorplan, Tons of Living Space + Covered Patio + Blue Valley Southwest - Call today for a private showing!



Rare Terrybrook Farms rental.



Open an inviting, this floor plan is very functional while providing upgrades throughout! Hardwood floors, modern light fixtures.



Main level features huge Great Room, upgraded kitchen with walk in pantry, formal dining room and fantastic covered patio! Refrigerator not included. Two main floor office/ bedrooms as well.



Master suite with spa like master bath and large walk in closet! Additional bedrooms all have built in "play nooks." Bedroom level laundry, w/d not provided.



3 car garage. Cul de Sac



Wolf Springs Elementary

Aubry Bend Middle

Blue Valley Southwest High



No Cats Allowed



