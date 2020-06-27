All apartments in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS
10707 W 171st Terrace
10707 W 171st Terrace

10707 W 171st Ter · No Longer Available
Location

10707 W 171st Ter, Overland Park, KS 66221

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
{10707} Terrybrook Farms + One Year Old Home + Spacious Floorplan, Tons of Living Space + Covered Patio + Blue Valley Southwest - Call today for a private showing!

Rare Terrybrook Farms rental.

Open an inviting, this floor plan is very functional while providing upgrades throughout! Hardwood floors, modern light fixtures.

Main level features huge Great Room, upgraded kitchen with walk in pantry, formal dining room and fantastic covered patio! Refrigerator not included. Two main floor office/ bedrooms as well.

Master suite with spa like master bath and large walk in closet! Additional bedrooms all have built in "play nooks." Bedroom level laundry, w/d not provided.

3 car garage. Cul de Sac

Wolf Springs Elementary
Aubry Bend Middle
Blue Valley Southwest High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5018880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10707 W 171st Terrace have any available units?
10707 W 171st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10707 W 171st Terrace have?
Some of 10707 W 171st Terrace's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10707 W 171st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10707 W 171st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10707 W 171st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10707 W 171st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10707 W 171st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10707 W 171st Terrace offers parking.
Does 10707 W 171st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10707 W 171st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10707 W 171st Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 10707 W 171st Terrace has a pool.
Does 10707 W 171st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10707 W 171st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10707 W 171st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10707 W 171st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
