10631 West 109th Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room 24hr maintenance guest suite

Updated, large home in Grand Oaks! Beautiful hardwood floors in formal dining, great room, kitchen & breakfast room. Home made for entertaining with open plan and outdoor living space. Main level master suite is private, large, with bath offering separate tub & shower, walk-in closet. 2nd floor has large loft, guest suite w/ private bath, 2 additional bedrooms with great closet space. Finished basement with stained concrete floors, ample space for media & game room. Full bath with shower has access to family room & a 5th bedroom with 2 closets. Tons of unfinished space remains for storage.

