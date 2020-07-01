All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:17 PM

10631 West 109th Street

10631 West 109th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10631 West 109th Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
guest suite
Updated, large home in Grand Oaks! Beautiful hardwood floors in formal dining, great room, kitchen & breakfast room. Home made for entertaining with open plan and outdoor living space. Main level master suite is private, large, with bath offering separate tub & shower, walk-in closet. 2nd floor has large loft, guest suite w/ private bath, 2 additional bedrooms with great closet space. Finished basement with stained concrete floors, ample space for media & game room. Full bath with shower has access to family room & a 5th bedroom with 2 closets. Tons of unfinished space remains for storage.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10631 West 109th Street have any available units?
10631 West 109th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10631 West 109th Street have?
Some of 10631 West 109th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10631 West 109th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10631 West 109th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10631 West 109th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10631 West 109th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10631 West 109th Street offer parking?
No, 10631 West 109th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10631 West 109th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10631 West 109th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10631 West 109th Street have a pool?
No, 10631 West 109th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10631 West 109th Street have accessible units?
No, 10631 West 109th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10631 West 109th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10631 West 109th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

