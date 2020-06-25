Amenities
10311 Woodson Dr Available 06/08/20 {10311} Updated Home + All Appliances Included! + Fenced Yard - The pride in ownership for this property shines through - owner occupied for over 10 years. This property is updated nicely with modern colors throughout and updated kitchen! The home includes all kitchen appliances - including the washer & dryer. Beautiful hardwoods in the living areas, tile in the kitchen/baths and carpet in the bedrooms. The finished basement offers lots of extra living space and storage. There is a half bathroom in the basement also - perfect for rec room or possible bedroom. There is a huge deck overlooking the fenced in backyard w/ storage shed. Indian Creek park & walking trail at end of block - just a short walk away! Multi-year lease available - come and get settled here!
Recreation Room 15X12
Living Room 23X12
Dining Room 11X10
Kitchen 15X11
Master Bedroom 13X11
Bedroom #2 11X9
Bedroom #3 11X13
Trailwood Elementary
Indian Woods Middle School
SM South High School
Declawed cats only, No dogs over 30lbs
(RLNE2239946)