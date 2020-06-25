All apartments in Overland Park
10311 Woodson Dr
10311 Woodson Dr

10311 Woodson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10311 Woodson Drive, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
10311 Woodson Dr Available 06/08/20 {10311} Updated Home + All Appliances Included! + Fenced Yard - The pride in ownership for this property shines through - owner occupied for over 10 years. This property is updated nicely with modern colors throughout and updated kitchen! The home includes all kitchen appliances - including the washer & dryer. Beautiful hardwoods in the living areas, tile in the kitchen/baths and carpet in the bedrooms. The finished basement offers lots of extra living space and storage. There is a half bathroom in the basement also - perfect for rec room or possible bedroom. There is a huge deck overlooking the fenced in backyard w/ storage shed. Indian Creek park & walking trail at end of block - just a short walk away! Multi-year lease available - come and get settled here!

Recreation Room 15X12
Living Room 23X12
Dining Room 11X10
Kitchen 15X11
Master Bedroom 13X11
Bedroom #2 11X9
Bedroom #3 11X13

Trailwood Elementary
Indian Woods Middle School
SM South High School

Declawed cats only, No dogs over 30lbs

(RLNE2239946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 Woodson Dr have any available units?
10311 Woodson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10311 Woodson Dr have?
Some of 10311 Woodson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 Woodson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10311 Woodson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 Woodson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10311 Woodson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10311 Woodson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10311 Woodson Dr offers parking.
Does 10311 Woodson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10311 Woodson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 Woodson Dr have a pool?
No, 10311 Woodson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10311 Woodson Dr have accessible units?
No, 10311 Woodson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 Woodson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10311 Woodson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
