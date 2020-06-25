Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

10311 Woodson Dr Available 06/08/20 {10311} Updated Home + All Appliances Included! + Fenced Yard - The pride in ownership for this property shines through - owner occupied for over 10 years. This property is updated nicely with modern colors throughout and updated kitchen! The home includes all kitchen appliances - including the washer & dryer. Beautiful hardwoods in the living areas, tile in the kitchen/baths and carpet in the bedrooms. The finished basement offers lots of extra living space and storage. There is a half bathroom in the basement also - perfect for rec room or possible bedroom. There is a huge deck overlooking the fenced in backyard w/ storage shed. Indian Creek park & walking trail at end of block - just a short walk away! Multi-year lease available - come and get settled here!



Recreation Room 15X12

Living Room 23X12

Dining Room 11X10

Kitchen 15X11

Master Bedroom 13X11

Bedroom #2 11X9

Bedroom #3 11X13



Trailwood Elementary

Indian Woods Middle School

SM South High School



Declawed cats only, No dogs over 30lbs



