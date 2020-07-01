All apartments in Overland Park
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
10026 Grandview Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

10026 Grandview Drive

10026 Grandview Street · No Longer Available
Location

10026 Grandview Street, Overland Park, KS 66212

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Overland Park 3 bd / 2 ba house with attached garage $1300 - 10026 Grandview Dr, Overland Park, KS
3 bd / 2 ba lovely home with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher & new flat-top range. New carpet/flooring through-out. Lots of extra storage in the garage along with a work-bench. Laundry room; fenced yard with swing set.

Rent $1300 / Security Deposit $1300

.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE5659063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

