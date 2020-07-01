10026 Grandview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Overland Park 3 bd / 2 ba house with attached garage $1300 - 10026 Grandview Dr, Overland Park, KS

3 bd / 2 ba lovely home with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher & new flat-top range. New carpet/flooring through-out. Lots of extra storage in the garage along with a work-bench. Laundry room; fenced yard with swing set.



Rent $1300 / Security Deposit $1300



.Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

-No Housing Vouchers



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



