10026 Grandview Drive

Amenities
Overland Park 3 bd / 2 ba house with attached garage $1300 - 10026 Grandview Dr, Overland Park, KS
3 bd / 2 ba lovely home with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher & new flat-top range. New carpet/flooring through-out. Lots of extra storage in the garage along with a work-bench. Laundry room; fenced yard with swing set.
Rent $1300 / Security Deposit $1300
.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers
Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
(RLNE5659063)