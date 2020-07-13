Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM

51 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gardner, KS

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
771 S Cherry Street
771 South Cherry Street, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1625 sqft
771 S Cherry Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! This newer three bedroom, two bathroom home in the Plum Creek Community is a must see! This home features

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
724 S Magnolia Street
724 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1504 sqft
724 S Magnolia Street Available 08/08/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 8th! You need to check out this beautiful three bedroom, two bath home in Plum Creek! This home features three

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
31735 W 171st Street
31735 West 171st Street, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1567 sqft
31735 W 171st Street Available 08/08/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | 2 Bath Home Located in a Gardner Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 8th! This beautiful home has four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
652 N Pine Cir
652 Pine Circle, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2170 sqft
Another great listing from Michael at Renters Warehouse! This fabulous 2 story 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home that has been well cared for. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
762 S Mulberry Street
762 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1512 sqft
762 S Mulberry Street Available 08/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 1st! You do not want to miss out on the beautiful, brand new four bedroom, two bathroom home! This home offers a

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
822 S Mulberry Street
822 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
822 S Mulberry Street Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 15th! Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home in Gardner! This home WILL NOT last long.

1 of 14

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
31895 West 171st Street
31895 West 171st Street, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1567 sqft
Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan! This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. We have added a nice patio right off the kitchen, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
731 S Mulberry Street
731 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* This gorgeous brand new four bedroom, two bath home is located in Gardner, Kansas and close to local restaurants, gym, and entertainment venues.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
17187 Kill Creek Road
17187 Kill Creek Road, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1504 sqft
17187 Kill Creek Road Available 05/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view May 15th! This three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
766 S Magnolia Street
766 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* This gorgeous brand new four bedroom, two bath home is located in Gardner, Kansas and close to local restaurants, gym, and entertainment venues.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
722 S Cypress Street
722 S Cypress St, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1504 sqft
722 S Cypress Street Available 07/27/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 27th! This three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
427 E Pawnee St
427 E Pawnee St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1804 sqft
Great ranch home with master separated from secondary bedrooms. Wonderful cabinet and countertop space in the kitchen -which is open to the great room for entertainment. Large eat in kitchen. Builder has limited lifetime warranty.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Rolling Ridge
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$599
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
728 sqft
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26191 W 141st Terrace
26191 West 141st Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1515 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home In A Gardner Neighborhood - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 14th! Ask about the Home Town Hero program! You could receive up to $200 off the first month's rent.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Ridgeview
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$966
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$907
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$742
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
819 sqft
Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
10 Units Available
Havencroft
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$840
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
6 Units Available
BlackHawk Apartment Homes
22650 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
953 sqft
A new community that offers centralized access to virtually everything, these units offer amenities like upscale interior finishes, in-unit washers and dryers, patios and balconies and more. The community offers a playground and entertainment room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$694
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
753 sqft
Wingfield Club Apartments offers the best value in apartment living in Olathe. Surrounded by shopping and dining, residents at Wingfield enjoy the convenience of city living with the comfort of a neighborhood community.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Central Core
Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Millcreek
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$806
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
970 sqft
A Perfect Place to Call HomeMillcreek Woods Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area.

July 2020 Gardner Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gardner Rent Report. Gardner rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gardner rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gardner rents decline sharply over the past month

Gardner rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gardner stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,116 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Gardner's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Gardner over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Kansas City metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents fell 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Gardner rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Gardner, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Gardner is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Kansas have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.4% in Topeka and 1.1% in Wichita.
    • Gardner's median two-bedroom rent of $1,116 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Gardner fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gardner than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Gardner.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

