925 North Jan-Mar Drive

Amenities
The living room features large windows and laminate wood flooring, opening into the eat-in kitchen. Walk out to the spacious, fenced yard. Walk up a few stairs to 2 bedrooms that share the hallway bath. From the kitchen level, down a few stairs to the 3rd bedroom. Just down another ½ flight of stairs to unfinished basement for laundry/storage room. 1 Car garage too!
NO CARPET THROUGHOUT!
Directions: From Ridgeview, East on 123rd/Harold, South on JanMar
Possession Date: NOW
County: Johnson
Subdivision:
Style: Duplex, split level
Year built: 1971
Sq feet per owner: 1050
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Garage: 1
Laundry location: Basement
Fireplace: N/A
Basement Finished: NO
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School District: Olathe
Elem School: Washington
Middle School: Santa Fe
High School: Olathe North
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.