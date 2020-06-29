All apartments in Olathe
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
925 North Jan-Mar Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

925 North Jan-Mar Drive

925 North Jan-Mar Court · No Longer Available
Location

925 North Jan-Mar Court, Olathe, KS 66061
Westerfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The living room features large windows and laminate wood flooring, opening into the eat-in kitchen. Walk out to the spacious, fenced yard. Walk up a few stairs to 2 bedrooms that share the hallway bath. From the kitchen level, down a few stairs to the 3rd bedroom. Just down another ½ flight of stairs to unfinished basement for laundry/storage room. 1 Car garage too!

NO CARPET THROUGHOUT!

Directions: From Ridgeview, East on 123rd/Harold, South on JanMar

Possession Date: NOW
County: Johnson
Subdivision:
Style: Duplex, split level
Year built: 1971
Sq feet per owner: 1050
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Garage: 1
Laundry location: Basement
Fireplace: N/A
Basement Finished: NO
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School District: Olathe
Elem School: Washington
Middle School: Santa Fe
High School: Olathe North

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 North Jan-Mar Drive have any available units?
925 North Jan-Mar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 North Jan-Mar Drive have?
Some of 925 North Jan-Mar Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 North Jan-Mar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
925 North Jan-Mar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 North Jan-Mar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 North Jan-Mar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 925 North Jan-Mar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 925 North Jan-Mar Drive offers parking.
Does 925 North Jan-Mar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 North Jan-Mar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 North Jan-Mar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 925 North Jan-Mar Drive has a pool.
Does 925 North Jan-Mar Drive have accessible units?
No, 925 North Jan-Mar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 925 North Jan-Mar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 North Jan-Mar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

