Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

702 N Mahaffie St

Olathe KS 66061

3 bed/2 bath

$1695/month



Beautiful front to back split features a great fireplace in the living room, gleaming wood floors in the kitchen/dining area, and a deck and patio area for you to enjoy your gorgeous yard. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, lower level family room, and a basement for storage of all of your goodies plus a nicely sized two car garage.



Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.



Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit http://www.adastrarealty.com/kansas-city-homes-for-rent#ad/1023108 for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.



If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315. This home is set up on Rently.com for auto showings. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

