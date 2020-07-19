All apartments in Olathe
Last updated March 19 2019

702 N Mahaffie St

702 N Mahaffie St · No Longer Available
Location

702 N Mahaffie St, Olathe, KS 66061
Mahaffie

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
702 N Mahaffie St
Olathe KS 66061
3 bed/2 bath
$1695/month

Beautiful front to back split features a great fireplace in the living room, gleaming wood floors in the kitchen/dining area, and a deck and patio area for you to enjoy your gorgeous yard. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, lower level family room, and a basement for storage of all of your goodies plus a nicely sized two car garage.

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit http://www.adastrarealty.com/kansas-city-homes-for-rent#ad/1023108 for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315. This home is set up on Rently.com for auto showings. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/782746?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 N Mahaffie St have any available units?
702 N Mahaffie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 N Mahaffie St have?
Some of 702 N Mahaffie St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 N Mahaffie St currently offering any rent specials?
702 N Mahaffie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 N Mahaffie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 N Mahaffie St is pet friendly.
Does 702 N Mahaffie St offer parking?
Yes, 702 N Mahaffie St offers parking.
Does 702 N Mahaffie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 N Mahaffie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 N Mahaffie St have a pool?
No, 702 N Mahaffie St does not have a pool.
Does 702 N Mahaffie St have accessible units?
No, 702 N Mahaffie St does not have accessible units.
Does 702 N Mahaffie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 N Mahaffie St has units with dishwashers.
