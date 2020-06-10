All apartments in Olathe
21484 W 122nd St
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:48 AM

21484 W 122nd St

21484 West 122nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

21484 West 122nd Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d8758902e ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE.Attractive dcor in this open floorplanraised ranch stylehome. Vaulted ceilings. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen features island, stainless steel appliances,hardwoodsand tons of storage. Master suite and 2 bedrooms on main level.Lower level features big family room with another fireplace, 1/2 bath, and laundry. Large fenced back yard, big deck. Finished lower level.Great neighborhood with community pool, excellent schools. AVAILABLE: July 1st LEASE TERM: 1 or more years PETS: Small dog considered based on breed, size and age BASEMENT: Finished FENCED YARD: Yes LAWN SERVICE: Not provided Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-0refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
