21484 W 122nd St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d8758902e ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE.Attractive dcor in this open floorplanraised ranch stylehome. Vaulted ceilings. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen features island, stainless steel appliances,hardwoodsand tons of storage. Master suite and 2 bedrooms on main level.Lower level features big family room with another fireplace, 1/2 bath, and laundry. Large fenced back yard, big deck. Finished lower level.Great neighborhood with community pool, excellent schools. AVAILABLE: July 1st LEASE TERM: 1 or more years PETS: Small dog considered based on breed, size and age BASEMENT: Finished FENCED YARD: Yes LAWN SERVICE: Not provided Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-0refundable