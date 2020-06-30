All apartments in Olathe
18036 W 163rd Ter
Last updated January 25 2020 at 5:48 PM

18036 W 163rd Ter

18036 West 163rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

18036 West 163rd Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Give me a call for showings. 816-529-9960.Fabulous 2 sty home on Cul-de-sac w/ huge back yard. Expanded version of popular Bradford floor Plan. Incredible open floor plan w/2sty entry, hw floors & 10 ft ceilings in GR. Kit has newer appl & granite counter tops. Lg Master Suite w/tile bath & huge walk-in-closet! Subdivision offers 4 swimming pools. Club house(85 capacity). A Gym and 4 playgrounds. Its near the Indian Creek walking trail. $1900 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18036 W 163rd Ter have any available units?
18036 W 163rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 18036 W 163rd Ter have?
Some of 18036 W 163rd Ter's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18036 W 163rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
18036 W 163rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18036 W 163rd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 18036 W 163rd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 18036 W 163rd Ter offer parking?
No, 18036 W 163rd Ter does not offer parking.
Does 18036 W 163rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18036 W 163rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18036 W 163rd Ter have a pool?
Yes, 18036 W 163rd Ter has a pool.
Does 18036 W 163rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 18036 W 163rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 18036 W 163rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 18036 W 163rd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

