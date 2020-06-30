18036 W 163rd Ter

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool

Give me a call for showings. 816-529-9960.Fabulous 2 sty home on Cul-de-sac w/ huge back yard. Expanded version of popular Bradford floor Plan. Incredible open floor plan w/2sty entry, hw floors & 10 ft ceilings in GR. Kit has newer appl & granite counter tops. Lg Master Suite w/tile bath & huge walk-in-closet! Subdivision offers 4 swimming pools. Club house(85 capacity). A Gym and 4 playgrounds. Its near the Indian Creek walking trail. $1900 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.