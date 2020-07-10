All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 16601 West 147th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
16601 West 147th Terrace
Last updated July 10 2020 at 3:42 PM

16601 West 147th Terrace

16601 West 147th Terrace · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1840671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Havencroft
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16601 West 147th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,265

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16601 West 147th Terrace have any available units?
16601 West 147th Terrace has a unit available for $2,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 16601 West 147th Terrace have?
Some of 16601 West 147th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16601 West 147th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
16601 West 147th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16601 West 147th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 16601 West 147th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 16601 West 147th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 16601 West 147th Terrace offers parking.
Does 16601 West 147th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16601 West 147th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16601 West 147th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 16601 West 147th Terrace has a pool.
Does 16601 West 147th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 16601 West 147th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 16601 West 147th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 16601 West 147th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16601 West 147th Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity