Olathe, KS
16002 W 123rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16002 W 123rd Street

16002 West 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

16002 West 123rd Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
pet friendly
16002 W 123rd Street Available 03/01/19 - Fully updated Olathe duplex near 119th and Strang line Rd. This duplex features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. New carpet, new paint and new flooring throughout. The kitchen features granite counter tops, range, dishwasher, microwave and dishwasher. Two family rooms, 1 on the main level and one on the lower garage level with fireplace. Extra large master bedroom with double closets. Rent is $1225 a month with a $1225 deposit. Small dogs accepted with a $500 non refundable pet fee and an addition $25 per pet per month. Sorry we do not accept section 8

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4499168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16002 W 123rd Street have any available units?
16002 W 123rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 16002 W 123rd Street have?
Some of 16002 W 123rd Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16002 W 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
16002 W 123rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16002 W 123rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16002 W 123rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 16002 W 123rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 16002 W 123rd Street offers parking.
Does 16002 W 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16002 W 123rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16002 W 123rd Street have a pool?
No, 16002 W 123rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 16002 W 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 16002 W 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16002 W 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16002 W 123rd Street has units with dishwashers.
