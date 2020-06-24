Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage pet friendly

16002 W 123rd Street Available 03/01/19 - Fully updated Olathe duplex near 119th and Strang line Rd. This duplex features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. New carpet, new paint and new flooring throughout. The kitchen features granite counter tops, range, dishwasher, microwave and dishwasher. Two family rooms, 1 on the main level and one on the lower garage level with fireplace. Extra large master bedroom with double closets. Rent is $1225 a month with a $1225 deposit. Small dogs accepted with a $500 non refundable pet fee and an addition $25 per pet per month. Sorry we do not accept section 8



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4499168)