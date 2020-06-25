All apartments in Olathe
Last updated April 8 2020 at 12:55 PM

14609 South Locust Street

14609 South Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

14609 South Locust Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath. Enjoy the spacious Living Room and Formal Dining Room. Master Bedroom is on the Main Level. Plenty of unfinished storage space in the basement. Fireplace on Main Floor. Basement is a walkout and back yard backs to creek. Enjoy the panoramic view off the back deck. This home has been well cared for. This home is ready for move in.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14609 South Locust Street have any available units?
14609 South Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 14609 South Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
14609 South Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14609 South Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14609 South Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 14609 South Locust Street offer parking?
No, 14609 South Locust Street does not offer parking.
Does 14609 South Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14609 South Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14609 South Locust Street have a pool?
No, 14609 South Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 14609 South Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 14609 South Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14609 South Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14609 South Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14609 South Locust Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14609 South Locust Street does not have units with air conditioning.
