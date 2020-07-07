14222 West 138th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Olathe home in great location available Mid-May!!

Spacious 4 bedroom with 2 1/2 bath that includes 2 car garage, deck, and also comes with a washer and dryer.

Spectacular Light & Brite Plan, Open And Charming. Vaulted Entry,Large Fam & Formal Dining Rooms. Lots Of Windows. Master Suite W/Huge Walk-In Closet. Center Isl And Lots Of Counter And Cabinet Space In Kitchen.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available 5/15/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.