Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:57 PM

14222 West 138th Terrace

14222 West 138th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

14222 West 138th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Olathe home in great location available Mid-May!!
Spacious 4 bedroom with 2 1/2 bath that includes 2 car garage, deck, and also comes with a washer and dryer.
Spectacular Light & Brite Plan, Open And Charming. Vaulted Entry,Large Fam & Formal Dining Rooms. Lots Of Windows. Master Suite W/Huge Walk-In Closet. Center Isl And Lots Of Counter And Cabinet Space In Kitchen.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available 5/15/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14222 West 138th Terrace have any available units?
14222 West 138th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14222 West 138th Terrace have?
Some of 14222 West 138th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14222 West 138th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
14222 West 138th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14222 West 138th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 14222 West 138th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 14222 West 138th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 14222 West 138th Terrace offers parking.
Does 14222 West 138th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14222 West 138th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14222 West 138th Terrace have a pool?
No, 14222 West 138th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 14222 West 138th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 14222 West 138th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 14222 West 138th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 14222 West 138th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

