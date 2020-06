Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Another great listing from Michael and Renters Warehouse! Available 7/15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This is a fabulous 2-story home with a full finished daylight basement. It is located on a cul-de-sac street with sidewalk access to the elementary school and walking distance to the junior high school. When you walk through the front door, you immediately notice the beautiful fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has loads of cabinet space and nice hardwood floors. The formal dining room has a large picture window that looks out to a nice backyard. Putting the laundry away is a cinch with the 2nd floor laundry room. The 3 upstairs bedrooms are good sized each with a unique feature such as vaulted ceilings, built-in shelves and a walk-in closet. The master bedroom is cozy with a nice remote control ceiling fan and nice decor. The master bathroom has a whirlpool tub with high ceilings and a walk-in closet with a closet system. Spend family nights watching a movie in the finished basement wired for surround sound. Have friends over for a drink with the beautiful dry bar. Also, there is a bonus room that you can use as an office in the basement. The basement does have a 1/2 bath. The home has 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. Available 7/15! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.