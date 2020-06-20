All apartments in Olathe
1317 E Elm Street

1317 East Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

1317 East Elm Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Frisco Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lakeview Duplexes - 1317 ELM - Property Id: 251590

Spacious duplexes and single family homes give you a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home! Our dedicated Team is available 24/7 to providing the attention and service you deserve! Tenant responsible for utilities & $25 lawn care fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251590
Property Id 251590

(RLNE5850336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 E Elm Street have any available units?
1317 E Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 E Elm Street have?
Some of 1317 E Elm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 E Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
1317 E Elm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 E Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 E Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 1317 E Elm Street offer parking?
No, 1317 E Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 1317 E Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 E Elm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 E Elm Street have a pool?
No, 1317 E Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 1317 E Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 1317 E Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 E Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 E Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
