Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

12220 S Sycamore Street

12220 South Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

12220 South Sycamore Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
12220 S Sycamore Street Available 06/01/20 Olathe duplex - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for rent in the heart of Olathe near 123rd and Strang Line and close to all of the restaurants and shops on 119th Street. Two of the bedrooms and one bathroom are upstairs along with the kitchen and first living room. Third bedroom is downstairs along with the second bathroom and second living room. Approximately 1400 sq ft of living area. All kitchen appliances included. Property has a fully fenced back yard and one car garage. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo per pet. Rent is $1275/mo with an $1275 security deposit. Great price for the amount of space! Sorry, we do not accept Section 8. Home is available June 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12220 S Sycamore Street have any available units?
12220 S Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 12220 S Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
12220 S Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12220 S Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12220 S Sycamore Street is pet friendly.
Does 12220 S Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 12220 S Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 12220 S Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12220 S Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12220 S Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 12220 S Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 12220 S Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 12220 S Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12220 S Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12220 S Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12220 S Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12220 S Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.

