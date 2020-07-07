Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

12220 S Sycamore Street Available 06/01/20 Olathe duplex - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for rent in the heart of Olathe near 123rd and Strang Line and close to all of the restaurants and shops on 119th Street. Two of the bedrooms and one bathroom are upstairs along with the kitchen and first living room. Third bedroom is downstairs along with the second bathroom and second living room. Approximately 1400 sq ft of living area. All kitchen appliances included. Property has a fully fenced back yard and one car garage. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo per pet. Rent is $1275/mo with an $1275 security deposit. Great price for the amount of space! Sorry, we do not accept Section 8. Home is available June 1st



(RLNE5722333)