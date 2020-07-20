All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:06 PM

9742 Shady Bend Road

9742 Shady Bend Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9742 Shady Bend Cir, Lenexa, KS 66227
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedroom 1.5 Story practically brand new
- LAKE VIEW! From the moment you drive up, enjoy the inviting front porch on this beautiful home in popular Canyon Creek. With custom cabinetry throughout, commercial range, large granite island you will love this kitchen, it is a chefs delight!! The dining rooms French doors open up to a large private outdoor courtyard, lovely for entertaining. The first floors open plan reveals rustic cedar beams in the living room and a master retreat with an extraordinary bath and walk-in closet. Each upstairs bedroom includes a workstation. Don't forget the 5th bedroom/ bonus loft.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and peat-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9742 Shady Bend Road have any available units?
9742 Shady Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 9742 Shady Bend Road have?
Some of 9742 Shady Bend Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9742 Shady Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
9742 Shady Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9742 Shady Bend Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9742 Shady Bend Road is pet friendly.
Does 9742 Shady Bend Road offer parking?
No, 9742 Shady Bend Road does not offer parking.
Does 9742 Shady Bend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9742 Shady Bend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9742 Shady Bend Road have a pool?
No, 9742 Shady Bend Road does not have a pool.
Does 9742 Shady Bend Road have accessible units?
No, 9742 Shady Bend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9742 Shady Bend Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9742 Shady Bend Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9742 Shady Bend Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9742 Shady Bend Road does not have units with air conditioning.
