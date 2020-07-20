9742 Shady Bend Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedroom 1.5 Story practically brand new

- LAKE VIEW! From the moment you drive up, enjoy the inviting front porch on this beautiful home in popular Canyon Creek. With custom cabinetry throughout, commercial range, large granite island you will love this kitchen, it is a chefs delight!! The dining rooms French doors open up to a large private outdoor courtyard, lovely for entertaining. The first floors open plan reveals rustic cedar beams in the living room and a master retreat with an extraordinary bath and walk-in closet. Each upstairs bedroom includes a workstation. Don't forget the 5th bedroom/ bonus loft.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and peat-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.