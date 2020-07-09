All apartments in Lenexa
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
9548 S Roundtree Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

9548 S Roundtree Street

9548 Roundtree St · No Longer Available
Location

9548 Roundtree St, Lenexa, KS 66220
Manchester Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83b77b7072 ---- Absolutely beautiful! Great elevation with front porch and craftsman look. Over sized crown moldings. Gorgeous hardwoods and neutral carpeting. Formal Dining and a separate breakfast area off the kitchen. Beautiful granite counters and upgraded appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and whirlpool tub. Other 3 bedrooms also have vaulted ceilings. Woodworking shop in the garage with lots of shelving. Large fenced yard. Close to walking trails. Olathe School District. Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included: None All Utilities: Paid by Tenant Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc. Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompanykansascity.com/pdf/screening-guidlines.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9548 S Roundtree Street have any available units?
9548 S Roundtree Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 9548 S Roundtree Street have?
Some of 9548 S Roundtree Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9548 S Roundtree Street currently offering any rent specials?
9548 S Roundtree Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9548 S Roundtree Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9548 S Roundtree Street is pet friendly.
Does 9548 S Roundtree Street offer parking?
Yes, 9548 S Roundtree Street offers parking.
Does 9548 S Roundtree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9548 S Roundtree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9548 S Roundtree Street have a pool?
Yes, 9548 S Roundtree Street has a pool.
Does 9548 S Roundtree Street have accessible units?
No, 9548 S Roundtree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9548 S Roundtree Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9548 S Roundtree Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9548 S Roundtree Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9548 S Roundtree Street has units with air conditioning.

