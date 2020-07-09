9548 S Roundtree Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83b77b7072 ---- Absolutely beautiful! Great elevation with front porch and craftsman look. Over sized crown moldings. Gorgeous hardwoods and neutral carpeting. Formal Dining and a separate breakfast area off the kitchen. Beautiful granite counters and upgraded appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and whirlpool tub. Other 3 bedrooms also have vaulted ceilings. Woodworking shop in the garage with lots of shelving. Large fenced yard. Close to walking trails. Olathe School District. Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included: None All Utilities: Paid by Tenant Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc. Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompanykansascity.com/pdf/screening-guidlines.pdf