Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9148 Boehm dr

9148 Boehm Drive · (913) 586-2846
Location

9148 Boehm Drive, Lenexa, KS 66219
Loiret

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9148 Boehm dr · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Executive Townhouse -Maintenance Provided -- MUST SEE! - 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. 2 car attached garage. Spacious living room with fireplace and large Kitchen. MBR with vaulted ceilings. Large walk-in closets with all bed rooms. Beautiful Patio. All kitchen appliances, and washer/dryer hookups. Wonderful landscaping. Maintenance provided community. Fish stocked lake.

Easy access to I-435

Amenities include: - Comfortable Central Air Conditioning Cable Ready,
Luxurious Wall to Wall Carpeting, Ceiling Fans, Fireplaces, Vaulted Ceilings,
Walk-in Closets, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, and Stove,
- Separate Laundry Room, 2 car Garage, Patio.

Call for details (913) 586-2846

Please mention the address as we have several different locations

(RLNE2025769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9148 Boehm dr have any available units?
9148 Boehm dr has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9148 Boehm dr have?
Some of 9148 Boehm dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9148 Boehm dr currently offering any rent specials?
9148 Boehm dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9148 Boehm dr pet-friendly?
No, 9148 Boehm dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenexa.
Does 9148 Boehm dr offer parking?
Yes, 9148 Boehm dr offers parking.
Does 9148 Boehm dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9148 Boehm dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9148 Boehm dr have a pool?
No, 9148 Boehm dr does not have a pool.
Does 9148 Boehm dr have accessible units?
No, 9148 Boehm dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9148 Boehm dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9148 Boehm dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9148 Boehm dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9148 Boehm dr has units with air conditioning.
