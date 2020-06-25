All apartments in Lenexa
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
8156 Bittersweet Drive
Last updated March 26 2019 at 11:58 PM

8156 Bittersweet Drive

8156 Bittersweet Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8156 Bittersweet Dr, Lenexa, KS 66220

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Stunning Lenexa home! Custom build with open floor plan. Master bedroom, guest suite or office both on the main level. Chef??x80x99s kitchen with granite, custom cabinets, and walk in pantry! Beautiful features and upgrades throughout the home. Finished, walk-out lower level with beautiful wet bar. Whole house sound system, stamped patio, and wooded lot.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8156 Bittersweet Drive have any available units?
8156 Bittersweet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 8156 Bittersweet Drive have?
Some of 8156 Bittersweet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8156 Bittersweet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8156 Bittersweet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8156 Bittersweet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8156 Bittersweet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8156 Bittersweet Drive offer parking?
No, 8156 Bittersweet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8156 Bittersweet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8156 Bittersweet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8156 Bittersweet Drive have a pool?
No, 8156 Bittersweet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8156 Bittersweet Drive have accessible units?
No, 8156 Bittersweet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8156 Bittersweet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8156 Bittersweet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8156 Bittersweet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8156 Bittersweet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
