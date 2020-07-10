All apartments in Lenexa
7712 Charles St. Apt Q

7712 Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

7712 Charles Street, Lenexa, KS 66216

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
internet access
The Reserve at 77 Apartments your private oasis in Lenexa KS, located close to everything that Kansas City has to offer. The apartment includes a balcony and free access to Google Fiber broadband internet. Features premium interior finishes including new cabinetry, new or resurfaced countertops, contemporary lighting throughout, new carpet and dark hardwood inspired flooring. At The Reserve at 77, our residents enjoy modern and fresh living spaces, plus an outstanding selection of amenities.

Newly added BBQ and picnic areas for your summertime cookouts will be complemented with an upcoming resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and a highly anticipated renovated resident clubhouse which will include a new fitness center and internet caf. A new mail center and automated package locker system will add ease to one more daily task at your new apartment home. We also boast over 17 acres of exciting green space with a new soccer pitch and a new bark park for recreation and endless fun with your furry friends!

Best of all - The Reserve at 77 is the location you will love, situated in the heart of Johnson County, close to shopping and restaurants.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
