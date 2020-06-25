All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like 15411 W 89th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
15411 W 89th St
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:09 AM

15411 W 89th St

15411 West 89th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15411 West 89th Street, Lenexa, KS 66219

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A rare rental in Lenexa, KS!
Enter in to your large foyer with high ceilings and open concept! Formal dining room off your finished kitchen! Granite countertops, built-in stove and microwave. Stainless steel appliances with a gas-cook countertop.
Eat-in kitchen nook, which looks over the large living room!
Living room boasts built-in cabinets and a fireplace for displaying your decor.
Step out on to your back patio for grilling, entertainment and great shade in the summer!
Rounding out the main level is a 1/2 bath and laundry room with additional cabinet space!
Upstairs, enjoy 2 full baths and 4 bedrooms.
Very large master with an adjacent bonus room that would make a great nursery or office!
Master bath, fully updated with double sinks, heated, marble tile, Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet!
3 more rooms with fresh paint and another full bath with a rain shower head!
Downstairs features a finished entertainment area with bar countertop and fridge. Gorgeous lighting and beautiful built-ins.
Newly added bedroom makes a great guest room!
An extra basement room makes for a great workout room or extra storage. 2 other bonus spaces with built in shelves from floor to ceiling!
Double hot water tanks so you never run out of hot water!
Laminate flooring and carpet throughout. Updated colors!
Serious inquiries only, you can't miss this!!
Two adult limit and strict no pet policy per HOA requirements.
24 hour notice preferred, tenants still living at the residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15411 W 89th St have any available units?
15411 W 89th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 15411 W 89th St have?
Some of 15411 W 89th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15411 W 89th St currently offering any rent specials?
15411 W 89th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15411 W 89th St pet-friendly?
No, 15411 W 89th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenexa.
Does 15411 W 89th St offer parking?
Yes, 15411 W 89th St offers parking.
Does 15411 W 89th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15411 W 89th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15411 W 89th St have a pool?
No, 15411 W 89th St does not have a pool.
Does 15411 W 89th St have accessible units?
No, 15411 W 89th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15411 W 89th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15411 W 89th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15411 W 89th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15411 W 89th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct
Lenexa, KS 66219
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd
Lenexa, KS 66219
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd
Lenexa, KS 66214
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct
Lenexa, KS 66215
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct
Lenexa, KS 66210
Wind River Lodge
9250 Lichtenauer Drive
Lenexa, KS 66219
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St
Lenexa, KS 66219

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms
Lenexa Apartments with ParkingLenexa Pet Friendly Places
Lenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City