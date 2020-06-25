15411 W 89th St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

A rare rental in Lenexa, KS!

Enter in to your large foyer with high ceilings and open concept! Formal dining room off your finished kitchen! Granite countertops, built-in stove and microwave. Stainless steel appliances with a gas-cook countertop.

Eat-in kitchen nook, which looks over the large living room!

Living room boasts built-in cabinets and a fireplace for displaying your decor.

Step out on to your back patio for grilling, entertainment and great shade in the summer!

Rounding out the main level is a 1/2 bath and laundry room with additional cabinet space!

Upstairs, enjoy 2 full baths and 4 bedrooms.

Very large master with an adjacent bonus room that would make a great nursery or office!

Master bath, fully updated with double sinks, heated, marble tile, Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet!

3 more rooms with fresh paint and another full bath with a rain shower head!

Downstairs features a finished entertainment area with bar countertop and fridge. Gorgeous lighting and beautiful built-ins.

Newly added bedroom makes a great guest room!

An extra basement room makes for a great workout room or extra storage. 2 other bonus spaces with built in shelves from floor to ceiling!

Double hot water tanks so you never run out of hot water!

Laminate flooring and carpet throughout. Updated colors!

Serious inquiries only, you can't miss this!!

Two adult limit and strict no pet policy per HOA requirements.

24 hour notice preferred, tenants still living at the residence.