10839 Haskins

Lenexa duplex for rent - Completely remodeled and updated 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom duplex in Lenexa near College and Pflumm. Just minutes from JCCC, 69 Highway and I-435. Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, flooring and paint throughout. All new faucets and fixtures. Large backyard with a small portion of it fenced in. One car garage with opener. Unfinished basement can be used for storage or as a play area. Available for move in November 8th. Rent is $1495 with a $1495 security deposit. Small dogs welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per dog. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5172959)