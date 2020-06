Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is perfect for someone looking for a home with all necessities on one floor and tons of storage in the basement. Garage parking is available as well as a driveway that can hold two vehicles and street parking. The backyard is huge so that family can enjoy picnics, parties, and play time for kids.