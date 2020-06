Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing renovation in 2016 of this charming 1950's home. Your new house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bath has a gorgeous double vanity and custom tile work. Hardwoods throughout the main portion of the house have been refinished, as have the original wood doors.



The yard is nearly 3/4 of an acre with almost 1/2 an acre fenced in for your pets.