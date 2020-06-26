All apartments in Kansas City
4516 Greeley Ave.
4516 Greeley Ave.

4516 Greeley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4516 Greeley Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Completely Remodeled KCK Rental Home - This adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has received a full renovation and is now ready for new tenants!

Featuring a nice simple floor plan, this really is the perfect home for a growing family. The home has a mix of original hardwoods that have been refinished and new laminate hardwoods in the kitchen, there have been a number of other updated including new kitchen cabinets, updated stainless steel appliances and new fixtures throughout.

This home really is a charmer! Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

(RLNE3920476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Greeley Ave. have any available units?
4516 Greeley Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4516 Greeley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Greeley Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Greeley Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Greeley Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Greeley Ave. offer parking?
No, 4516 Greeley Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4516 Greeley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Greeley Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Greeley Ave. have a pool?
No, 4516 Greeley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Greeley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4516 Greeley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Greeley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 Greeley Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 Greeley Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4516 Greeley Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
