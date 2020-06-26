4516 Greeley Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Completely Remodeled KCK Rental Home - This adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has received a full renovation and is now ready for new tenants!



Featuring a nice simple floor plan, this really is the perfect home for a growing family. The home has a mix of original hardwoods that have been refinished and new laminate hardwoods in the kitchen, there have been a number of other updated including new kitchen cabinets, updated stainless steel appliances and new fixtures throughout.



This home really is a charmer! Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*



