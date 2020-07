Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Adorable move in ready house in a location that offers all of KC greatest! Close to KU Med, great highway access, close to Westport/Plaza, and 39th street shops. Huge backyard, very well maintained home complete with stainless steel appliances and garage parking. Tenant must be okay with landlord having access to raised garden beds. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas, and $25 base water pay.