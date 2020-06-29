All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

431 N. 83rd Ter

431 North 83rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

431 North 83rd Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single family house for rent w/3bd/2ba/1car (KCK) for $980 - Qualifications: Clean background (no eviction/criminal history) with enough income and good rental history. Please fill the prequalification form for earlier schedule of viewing.

Remarks: Non-smoking single family house near the Legends (6 min) with 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage, finished walkout basement. Kitchen is furnished with refrigerator, stove, and cabinets. Home offers living room, finished walkout basement, wood deck and fenced back yard. Recently finished hardwood floor on the upper level. Rent is $980.00 with a $980.00 deposit. PETS may be allowed with owner's approval, $500.00 deposit and $20.00 per month per pet.

(RLNE4053410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 N. 83rd Ter have any available units?
431 N. 83rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 N. 83rd Ter have?
Some of 431 N. 83rd Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 N. 83rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
431 N. 83rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 N. 83rd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 N. 83rd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 431 N. 83rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 431 N. 83rd Ter offers parking.
Does 431 N. 83rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 N. 83rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 N. 83rd Ter have a pool?
No, 431 N. 83rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 431 N. 83rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 431 N. 83rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 431 N. 83rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 N. 83rd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
