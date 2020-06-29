431 N. 83rd Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single family house for rent w/3bd/2ba/1car (KCK) for $980 - Qualifications: Clean background (no eviction/criminal history) with enough income and good rental history. Please fill the prequalification form for earlier schedule of viewing.



Remarks: Non-smoking single family house near the Legends (6 min) with 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage, finished walkout basement. Kitchen is furnished with refrigerator, stove, and cabinets. Home offers living room, finished walkout basement, wood deck and fenced back yard. Recently finished hardwood floor on the upper level. Rent is $980.00 with a $980.00 deposit. PETS may be allowed with owner's approval, $500.00 deposit and $20.00 per month per pet.



(RLNE4053410)