4303 Booth

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom home close to KU Med - Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent near 43rd and Rainbow. Covered front porch. Large deck off back of home in fenced-in back yard. All stainless steel kitchen appliances provided. Unfinished basement for extra storage. Great home for roommates or a small family. Available for move in December 2. Rent is $1050/month with a $1050 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.



(RLNE5353527)