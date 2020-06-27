4201 S Minnie St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking google fiber

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Minnie Ridge - Apt 1 - Property Id: 130079



Terrific newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Full size W/D provided. Stove/range, microwave, full size fridge, dishwasher included!



Onsite parking with 2 designated spots. Google Fiber equipped.



Secure building with coded exterior doors. 24/7 Security cameras and lighting inside and out.



Owner managed. Minutes walk to KU Med School.



Water, sewer, trash, and parking included.



We do not accept coupons nor participate in Section 8 housing.



$925 per month with 12 month lease.



Please contact our onsite agent Ryan at 217-971-8671 for a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130079

No Pets Allowed



