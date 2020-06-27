All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:04 AM

4201 S Minnie St 1

4201 South Minnie Street · (913) 827-3219
Location

4201 South Minnie Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
google fiber
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Minnie Ridge - Apt 1 - Property Id: 130079

Terrific newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Full size W/D provided. Stove/range, microwave, full size fridge, dishwasher included!

Onsite parking with 2 designated spots. Google Fiber equipped.

Secure building with coded exterior doors. 24/7 Security cameras and lighting inside and out.

Owner managed. Minutes walk to KU Med School.

Water, sewer, trash, and parking included.

We do not accept coupons nor participate in Section 8 housing.

$925 per month with 12 month lease.

Please contact our onsite agent Ryan at 217-971-8671 for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130079
Property Id 130079

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 S Minnie St 1 have any available units?
4201 S Minnie St 1 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 S Minnie St 1 have?
Some of 4201 S Minnie St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 S Minnie St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4201 S Minnie St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 S Minnie St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4201 S Minnie St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4201 S Minnie St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4201 S Minnie St 1 offers parking.
Does 4201 S Minnie St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 S Minnie St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 S Minnie St 1 have a pool?
No, 4201 S Minnie St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4201 S Minnie St 1 have accessible units?
No, 4201 S Minnie St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 S Minnie St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 S Minnie St 1 has units with dishwashers.
