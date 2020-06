Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated & Remodeled Home Near KU Med - Don't miss this quaint but awesome 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom ranch home just 3 blocks West of KU Med. Totally updated last year with new kitchen cabinets, new counters, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated bathroom with new tile, vanity, and toilet. New appliances.



(RLNE3911535)