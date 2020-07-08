Amenities
3909 Lloyd Available 06/06/20 New Construction Home near KC Med Center - This Newer Construction Home is located 5 blocks West of KU Med and Shops and Entertainment. The Home offers 2,400 square feet with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms.The Floors are a mix of Carpeting and Hardwood floors. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is a full finished basement with a full bathroom. There is a gas furnace and central air. The Home comes with Washer and Dryer in separate Laundry Room. The home also has a two car attached garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
Rent is $1695.00.00 Per Month
(RLNE2758873)