Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

3909 Lloyd

3909 Lloyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Lloyd Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
3909 Lloyd Available 06/06/20 New Construction Home near KC Med Center - This Newer Construction Home is located 5 blocks West of KU Med and Shops and Entertainment. The Home offers 2,400 square feet with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms.The Floors are a mix of Carpeting and Hardwood floors. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is a full finished basement with a full bathroom. There is a gas furnace and central air. The Home comes with Washer and Dryer in separate Laundry Room. The home also has a two car attached garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1695.00.00 Per Month

(RLNE2758873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Lloyd have any available units?
3909 Lloyd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Lloyd have?
Some of 3909 Lloyd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Lloyd currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Lloyd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Lloyd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Lloyd is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Lloyd offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Lloyd offers parking.
Does 3909 Lloyd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 Lloyd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Lloyd have a pool?
No, 3909 Lloyd does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Lloyd have accessible units?
No, 3909 Lloyd does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Lloyd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Lloyd has units with dishwashers.

