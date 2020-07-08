Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

3909 Lloyd Available 06/06/20 New Construction Home near KC Med Center - This Newer Construction Home is located 5 blocks West of KU Med and Shops and Entertainment. The Home offers 2,400 square feet with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms.The Floors are a mix of Carpeting and Hardwood floors. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is a full finished basement with a full bathroom. There is a gas furnace and central air. The Home comes with Washer and Dryer in separate Laundry Room. The home also has a two car attached garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $1695.00.00 Per Month



(RLNE2758873)